Footbie: The ideal video site to keep up with Serie A

“November 16th, 2016. That’s the day we’ve decided to change once and forever the history of football. The day that Footbie was born.”

That may seem a somewhat overzealous leading statement from Footbie, but their video-based football website certainly feels a little revolutionary.

Rather than being forced to trawl through Youtube channels, Google’s video search engine or having video-based content diluted by the usual clickbait news stories (such as on 101GreatGoals) Footbie brings the action to you; nothing but football-related videos divided into a wide variety of categories, ranging from backheels and Rabonas to highlights, interviews and tactical discussion.

The front page alone is incredibly enticing, littered with a huge array of clips celebrating the past, present and future of the beautiful game, and the whole ethos of Footbie is to get as many people involved as possible, sharing their video posts with other visitors and across other social media platforms.

So for those who follow Serie A religiously but can’t commit to watching every game or reading every news story, Footbie could be a fantastic asset. They offer match highlights and tactical discussions, in-depth analysis of transfer targets for Italian clubs and of course – videos of pretty much every classic Serie A goal you can think of.

Signing up to Footbie is totally free, although you can still enjoy the videos without creating an account, so if you’re looking for some of the latest and greatest Serie A-related video content on the internet, stored in one easily-accessible place, it’s certainly worth checking out!