Higuain bites back to ensure his Juventus rule the roost over Belotti’s Torino

Juventus defeated their rivals Torino 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, extinguishing what was left of Torino’s hot streak as they’ve lost two straight

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Torino were yet to lose a game at home, currently sitting eighth in the league table.

In a match-up that was supposed to be one of the most competitive in years, given the hosts’ recent good form, Juventus dominated, outshooting their opponents 17 to nine, with nine of those shots on target to Torino’s two.

Juventus had their fair share of chances early in the game, but it was Andrea Belotti who got the hosts off to a fast start, scoring a beautiful header to the left of Gianluigi Buffon in the 16th minute.

It was the 11th goal of a spectacular season for the Italian striker, who is the third top scorer in the Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri did not approve, and they finally took their chance with a wonderful bit of interplay, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic, and Gonzalo Higuain passing the ball well to allow the Argentine to snap his scoring drought.

I Granata had their fair share of chances too, but the two teams went into the half level at 1-1.

Torino started the second half off strong, Adem Ljajic missing barely wide with his curling effort.

It was now that Higuain would show his class.

Out of nothing, he made something.

In the 82nd minute, Giorgio Chiellini lobbed the ball to El Pipita, who controlled the ball, turning to the right of the defender, and slotting a magnificent half-volley to the left of Joe Hart.

It was a magnificent finish from the Argentine, one that warranted the €90 million price that La Vecchia Signora paid for him.

From there, there was no looking back for Juventus.

Higuain came close to notching a hat-trick, but he was unable to finish off a Paulo Dybala cross.

The finishing blow came in stoppage time when Dybala skipped past three defenders and played another cross to Higuain.

Joe Hart provided a bit of magic for the hosts, parrying Higuain’s shot and then the substitute Miralem Pjanic’s rebound, but his defenders provided no help, and Miralem Pjanic scored on his second try, the third goal of the season for the Bosnian.

Higuain emerged victorious in the battle versus Belotti, providing Juventus with a much-needed three points to cement their position atop the table.

It was a sort of David and Goliath type battle, only Goliath was the victor this time.

Belotti, who was purchased for €8.4m from Palermo, a tenth of the fee paid for El Pipita, has had a magnificent season, earning himself a call-up to Giampiero Ventura’s Italy squad.

He has arguably played better than Higuain this season, scoring more goals and providing more assists, but more importantly he’s given a previously struggling Torino hope for the future.

Higuain has shown flashes of brilliance at times, but he has lacked consistency, unable to return to his previous form with Napoli.

Nevertheless, he has provided critical at big moments for Juventus, scoring his fourth gamewinner with the winner in the derby.

Belotti may not be at the same caliber of Higuain just yet, but the 22-year-old still has plenty of time to grow, and it will be up to him where that takes place; various clubs are already vying for his signature, but Torino is anxious to hold onto him, setting a €100m release clause on the young forward.

The Italian’s future will be a bright one, if the current season is any indicator of his potential, but as demonstrated in this matchup, he still has a lot to learn.