Ray gets a shock

Not so long ago, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour played alongside The Only Way is Essex star, Amy Childs, during a game of blackjack – something that should certainly appeal to our AC Milan readers, sharing their club’s Rossoneri colour scheme. This wasn’t just any old game though; this was 888casino’s Electric Blackjack Challenge!

The challenge was made even harder as Blackjack master, John Scanlon, of Aspers Casino was on hand to administer a shock whenever one of the pair made any sloppy blackjack plays. Imagine that in Serie A – the San Siro pitch giving Keisuke Honda a quick jolt of volts every time one of his free kicks missed the target!

However, they made use of 888casino’s Ultimate Blackjack Strategy Guide; the guide features a host of tips to help them avoid the shock.

The challenge was filmed prior to Childs’ October announcement that she was expecting their first child.

Did the Romford Pele follow the guide and beat the shock? Find out below…

The answer was a resounding no. Parlour is an Arsenal legend and former England midfielder – his last international appearance came against the almighty Italy in 2000 – but clearly a blackjack novice; the 43-year-old took a barrage of the master’s shocks, but admitted he had become a better player as a result.

Many think the game is based purely on luck, but clever play and a bit of knowledge from the Ultimate Blackjack Strategy Guide can help you beat the house.

“I know from my playing days that it can be tempting to make quick and rash decisions whilst under pressure,” added the ex-Gunner.

“But now I have a better understanding of the blackjack plays and know when to go for another hit. That electric shock hurt more than a Martin Keown tackle though.”