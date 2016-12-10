Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 16

Another derby takes place in Serie A this weekend, while there are a couple of important matches at both the top and bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, an old friend returns to Verona but as coach of the opposing side, and this year’s surprise package look to return to their run of form.

Here are five things to look out for when watching Serie A this weekend.

Derby della Mole

We’re really being treated at the moment in Serie A! A few weeks ago we had the Derby della Madonnina, followed last week by the Derby della Capitale, and now this weekend sees the turn of Turin to expose its footballing talent.

It will be the 194th Derby della Mole in all competitions but, sadly, that’s where the drama ends. Juventus are four points clear at the top of the table, while Torino are seventh and need four points to overtake Atalanta in sixth.

Il Toro could have slipped a few places come the end of the weekend but the different between the top group of teams and the rest in the Serie A table at the moment is too big to need worrying about.

This shouldn’t stop you from watching it, however, as derbies are always a brilliant 90 minutes filled with passion, energy and anger that you would’t catch anywhere else.