Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 17

Round 17 of this Serie A season sees all Italian sides in the top flight take to the field for the penultimate time before the Christmas break, and there is a lot to play for.

A couple of matches are expected to be filled with goals, while others may be tight affairs but nevertheless vital in shaping this season’s league table.

Here are five things to watch out for when watching Serie A this weekend.

A potential title decider

Apart from one or two exceptions, games between Juventus and Roma since the Bianconeri’s domination in Italian football have been dubbed title deciders. Whether it be the season in which the Giallorossi nearly stole the Scudetto, or last year when they were 11 points behind in third, the two teams always provoke excitement when they meet.

This season is no different. The gap between them is four points, so nothing too dramatic will take place this weekend, but there is always the possibility of a win for Roma and a slip up from La Vecchia Signora next weekend and the title is once again all to play for.

Roma come into the game off the back of a win against AC Milan and a Derby della Capitale victory, with a draw in Europe taking place in between, while Juventus have a Derby della Mole victory and a European win to look back on recently.

Both sides are evenly weighted, and the clash on Saturday evening will no doubt be worth the watch.