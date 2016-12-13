Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 16

Juventus maintain their four-point lead on Roma thanks to Gonzalo Higuain’s stunning brace killing off Torino in the Derby della Mole, whilst the Giallorossi beat AC Milan.

Behind them, Napoli destroyed Cagliari, with Lazio winning against Sampdoria. Inter snatched the three points, just as Fiorentina did as they try to catch up with the others.

At the bottom, there was a fundamental win for Crotone over Pescara, whilst Palermo remain bottom and Empoli grabbed a vital point.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or on Twitter.

Orestis Karnezis – Udinese

Gigi Delneri’s men managed to win where teams like Roma couldn’t and if the 3-1 scoreline is harsh on Atalanta, it’s because La Dea had a myriad of chances, but Karnezis denied plenty of goals. Without the keeper’s wonder saves, the game could have gone very differently. In at least five cases he was superb, even stopping from his own teammate Silvan Widmer.

Elsed Hysaj – Napoli

The right-back delivered one of those great games on the flank, contributing to Napoli’s demolition of Cagliari with care at the back and a constant energy pushing forward.

Gian Marco Ferrari – Crotone

If the minnows can still believe in staying up in Serie A, it is thanks to the win over rivals Pescara, a game that had oxygen as a price as well as the three points. Ferrari’s late header was the decisive goal, that could make all the difference come May.

Federico Fazio – Roma

Very careful at the back to concede the bare minimum to AC Milan. The penalty was not his fault and he was everywhere in the second half, as the Rossoneri never shot on target.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (2 Team of the Week appearances)

This season, the Brazilian is almost back to his incredible levels from two years ago. Under Simone Inzaghi, he has become an assist machine (top of Serie A with six) and against Sampdoria he provided the winning passes to both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Marco Parolo.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

In the dusk of the San Siro a grey performance from Inter was rescued by the Croatian’s two goals, vital in giving Stefano Pioli a much-needed win. The first goal was a beautiful volley, the second a demonstration of his cool in front of goal.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (3 apps)

The Azzurri captain scored again with a lovely volley in Napoli’s win against Cagliari. The goal wasn’t the only thing though as he served as the catalyst throughout.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (3 apps)

He is now essentially the Partenopei’s centre-forward, and with good reason. His latest feat was a stunning hat-trick in Cagliari, including the fantastic opener to help Maurizio Sarri’s side to an eventual 5-0 victory.

Nikola Kalinic – Fiorentina (2 apps)

He hadn’t scored at the Artemio Franchi in Serie A since the 24th of April and he decided to end the drought with style. A beautiful volley for the opener, a seducing backheel for the second. Fiorentina win again.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (4 apps)

Sometimes you wonder if he is really worth €90 million and then he does it again. Two absolutely decisive goals in a game where Juventus did suffer for large parts against local rivals Torino. The second goal to win it was absolute magic, showing why he’s one of the best strikers in calcio.

Sergio Pellissier – Chievo

100 Serie A goals for this striker who simply never gets old. For Chievo, Palermo weren’t the toughest opponent, but the Flying Donkeys did their job and returned home with three points.