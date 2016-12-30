Top 10: Serie A youngsters in 2016
Historically a league that sees players in their twilight years, 2016 has been a year for upcoming talent in Serie A.
Many of these promising youngsters are Italian, leaving the future of the Azzurri looking bright, while plenty of maturing overseas talent has been on display as well.
The list was far from easy to put together, and there were many who missed out that, on another day, might have just edged their way into the selection.
To qualify for Forza Italian Football‘s Top 10 Youngsters list, players must have been born no earlier than 1993.
Without further ado, here they are, the best 10 young players in Serie A during 2016 …
10. Antonio Barreca
Along with Andrea Conti and maybe a couple others, Barreca is one of few genuinely exciting Italian full-backs in Serie A at the moment.
Had Cristian Molinaro not picked up an injury, Barreca might not have been trusted to play so frequently by Sinisa Mihajlovic, but the 21-year-old has taken the step up to Serie A in his stride and looks at home in the top flight of Italian football.
Solid at the back and also boasting a powerful engine that allows him to cover the entirety of his flank for 90 minutes and beyond, Barreca’s early promise gives Italy supporters further reason to be optimistic of what is to come for the Azzurri.