Top 5: Serie A defenders in 2016

The land of the defenders, of catenaccio, of tactics to stop the opponent; Italy still has this label at an international level, and Italians firmly believe the best defensive systems and individual defenders play in the Serie A.

So the best of the best, one might say, but just who are the five top defenders of the Italian top flight?

Andrea Barzagli or Giorgio Chiellini, Kostas Manolas, Raul Albiol, as well as Gonzalo Rodriguez and Joao Miranda: all names who could be starters in almost any team in the world, but they don’t make our list.

Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five defenders to play in Serie A in 2016.