Top 5: Serie A Strikers in 2016

Over the last 12 months, there have been a number of strikers to take Serie A by storm at one point or another. Consistency has often been lacking with many, even, it could be argued, with some of those who make our top five.

The race for this season’s capocannoniere crown has been hotting up in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and the current holder, Gonzalo Higuain, will fancy his chances of catching Mauro Icardi at the top of the goalscoring charts.

A number of players impressed this year but only five could make our list, so without further ado, here Forza Italian Football‘s top five Serie A strikers from 2016.