Top 5: Serie A Strikers in 2016
Over the last 12 months, there have been a number of strikers to take Serie A by storm at one point or another. Consistency has often been lacking with many, even, it could be argued, with some of those who make our top five.
The race for this season’s capocannoniere crown has been hotting up in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and the current holder, Gonzalo Higuain, will fancy his chances of catching Mauro Icardi at the top of the goalscoring charts.
A number of players impressed this year but only five could make our list, so without further ado, here Forza Italian Football‘s top five Serie A strikers from 2016.
5. Edin Dzeko
Following his arrival from Manchester City, Dzeko looked like a fish out of water for the majority of the 2015-16 season.
As the year has progressed, however, the Bosnian has looked better and more settled in the Eternal City with Roma.
His 13 goals so far this season have him joint second with Andrea Belotti in Serie A’s scoring charts, just one behind current leader Mauro Icardi.
Playing in a Giallorossi side that create chances seemingly at will, Dzeko will likely have plenty of opportunities to add to his tally as the season progresses, and he really should be aiming to hit 25 goals for 2016-17.