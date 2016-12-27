Top 5: Serie A goalkeepers in 2016

Serie A is a league historically known for its defensive style of play, sporting some excellent goalkeepers, the likes of Dida, Julio Cesar, and Gianluigi Buffon in recent years.

With the emergence of young, promising stars such as Mattia Perin and Gianluigi Donnarumma, it seems as though Serie A will continue this legacy.

Here, we bring you Forza Italian Football‘s best goalkeepers of the calendar year that was 2016. This list will include top goalkeepers, young and old alike, who have performed the best for their respective clubs throughout the year.