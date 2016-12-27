Top 5: Serie A goalkeepers in 2016
Serie A is a league historically known for its defensive style of play, sporting some excellent goalkeepers, the likes of Dida, Julio Cesar, and Gianluigi Buffon in recent years.
With the emergence of young, promising stars such as Mattia Perin and Gianluigi Donnarumma, it seems as though Serie A will continue this legacy.
Here, we bring you Forza Italian Football‘s best goalkeepers of the calendar year that was 2016. This list will include top goalkeepers, young and old alike, who have performed the best for their respective clubs throughout the year.
5. Lukasz Skorupski
Coming in at number five is Empoli’s Polish keeper, Skorupski, who had played extremely well, keeping seven clean sheets in sixteen matches, the highest of any keeper in the Serie A this season.
On loan from Roma, the 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, notably his performance against Napoli, one of the reasons why Empoli is not further down in the table, currently holding on to seventeenth in the league.
The Pole has been stellar this year, and Empoli will need him to keep on performing like this if they have any hope of staying in the league.