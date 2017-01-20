AC Milan complete Everton winger loan

AC Milan have completed a new signing this January transfer window in bringing in Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan.

The negotiations between both parties had advanced considerably over the past few days but a deal has now been finalised.

As announced on the Rossoneri’s Twitter account, Deulofeu will join the Milan squad until the end of the current season.

The 22-year-old moved to Merseyside in 2015 from Barcelona after a loan spell with them and Sevilla, winning the Europa League before joining Everton.