AC Milan in hilarious Luiz Adriano gaffe

After moving from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow, Luiz Adriano was given a warm send off by Rossoneri vice-president Adriano Galliani, or so it seemed.

The player, along with new boss Massimo Carrera and Galliani held aloft a scarf which said ‘Grazie’ – thank you – plus a message in Russian.

However, rather than a nice adieu following two years in Milan, it seems as if the Russian translation is more akin to ‘F**k off’, thus giving the Brazilian a rather unique goodbye message – ‘Thanks, F**k off’.

A message that has provided much amusement in Russia.