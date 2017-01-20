AC Milan look to Napoli and Lazio wingers

AC Milan reportedly have an interest in two wingers for the summer transfer window, namely Keita Blade and Lorenzo Insigne.

The Rossoneri are in need of a left winger to replace M’Baye Niang, who has been relatively below par in his performances this season, and Lazio and Napoli have emerged as possible targets.

Tuttosport reports that these transfers will be difficult to achieve, given that Keita has a €30 million price tag set on him, and Aurelio De Laurentis has no intention of letting Insigne leave Naples.

The transfers will need to wait, however, because, until the Chinese takeover of Milan is completed, Milan will not have the funds to make any large acquisitions.