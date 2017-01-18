AC Milan must spend €65m for Borussia Dortmund star

Should AC Milan wish to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer from Borussia Dortmund they will have to part with a large sum of money to convince the German side to let him go.

Aubameyang was part of the Milan squad between 2008 and 2011 but failed to make a huge impact in Serie A after being loaned out on a regular basis before leaving to join Saint-Etienne, and then moving to Dortmund.

As reported by Sportitalia, the Rossoneri would need to pay €65 million to re-sign the 27-year-old, and it would also only be possible in the summer transfer window instead of this January.

It is one of the first deals the new Chinese ownership at Milan want to complete once they take over.