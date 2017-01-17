Arsenal and Manchester United battle for €100m Torino hotshot

Arsenal and Manchester United could be set to battle it out for Torino’s €100 million-rated striker Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form this season, bagging 14 goals in 17 Serie A matches for the Granata.

According to Calciomercato.com, both Premier League clubs have been keeping a close eye on Belotti, scouting him frequently in recent months.

However, one stumbling point could be the €100m asking price with President Urbano Cairo stating he will not ‘take any offer below.’