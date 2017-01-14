Atalanta provide Aston Villa goalkeeper with Serie A return

Former Hellas Verona goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has returned to Serie A, with Atalanta signing the 21-year-old on loan from Aston Villa.

Atalanta have acted quickly in replacing the Fiorentina-bound Marco Sportiello, with Gollini joining the Bergamaschi for 18 months, the same amount of time that Sportiello’s initial loan deal in Florence is set to last.

Villa boss Steve Bruce commented on the move, saying it would be beneficial for the player’s development to return to Italy.

“In truth, he is a young lad and Aston Villa came too soon for him,” Bruce said. “We will keep a very close eye on how he develops during his time there.”

Gollini had been a regular for the Villains this year, starting 20 games in the English League Championship. However, since mid-December, Bruce could only find place on the bench for the Italian.

Follow @concalcio