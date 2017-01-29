Can Napoli’s attacking brilliance push for the Serie A title?

Despite struggling with form and injuries in the first half of the season, Napoli have still managed to lead the goal tally in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are able to, arguably, produce the most beautiful football in Italy when striding forward with the confidence and purpose they often display.

In the latest from FIFTV, Conor Clancy and Nicholas Carroll discuss the pleasures of watching the Partenopei in full swing and whether they can realistically make a late challenge for the Scudetto.

Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube page.