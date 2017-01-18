Chievo winger accepts Torino move

Chievo winger Lucas Castro has reportedly agreed a move to Torino, despite links with Roma over the past few days.

The 27-year-old was expected to be the subject of a dual between the two Serie A heavyweights during the remainder of the January transfer window, but it appears that there will now be no need.

As reported by Tuttosport, Castro has already given his consent for a move to Turin, signing a contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

Il Toro will pay €7 million plus bonuses to Chievo, depending on how Castro performs and the club’s overall season.

It will be the third Italian club Castro has played for, having appeared in a Catania shirt before moving to Chievo in 2015.