De Boer disaster, dreadful defence – Inter’s 2016/17 midseason review
It’s been a traumatic start to the 2016/17 season for Inter having moved on to their third manager of the year, being knocked out of the Europa League and following some disappointing results in Serie A.
Below, Nicholas Carroll analyses the club’s misfortunes and the FIF team predicts where the Nerazzurri will finish this season.
Is a top three position still a realistic possibility?
