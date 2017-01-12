Dzeko leads post-Pjanic resurgence – Roma 2016/17 midseason review

After Juventus’ poaching of Miralem Pjanic left Roma short in their ability to create goals, Edin Dzeko has finally found his shooting boots and has helped his team to second in Serie A at the season’s halfway point.

Can the Giallorossi remain consistent and place pressure on Juventus, or are they destined to battle it out to keep their position?

Nicholas Carroll analyses their season so far and the FIF team give their predictions.

Not loading the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube video.