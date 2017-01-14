Fiorentina capture Atalanta goalkeeper

Marco Sportiello has finally completed his much anticipated departure from Atalanta, joining Fiorentina in an initial loan deal.

Having protested against a collapsed transfer to Napoli in the summer, Sportiello has found himself sitting on the bench for the majority of the season to date, with Etrit Berisha impressing for the Bergamaschi.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to confirm the acquisition of Marco Sportiello from Atalanta BC,” a statement on La Viola’s official website read.

“The 24-year-old goalkeeper joins on an 18-month loan deal until 30 June 2018 with an option to make the move permanent.”

Sportiello, who is another graduate of La Dea’s famed youth system, became first choice for Atalanta following Andrea Consigli’s departure to Sassuolo ahead of the 2014-15 season.

