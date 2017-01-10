Gonzalo Higuain proving his worth to record-breaking Juventus

Breaking their own record of 25, Juventus notched their 26th straight home win against Bologna thanks to a brace by Gonzalo Higuain.

Juventus Stadium has been a lucky talisman for the hosts, who have won Serie A every year since its opening and are on track for their sixth straight this year.

This dominance is in no small part due to the excellent fans the Bianconeri have in Turin, and their fan base only continues to grow as they continue to rack up victory after victory.

Juventus started the streak against Bologna, and it was only fitting that they break the record the same way.

The Bianconeri started the match off strong, as early as the seventh minute, when Miralem Pjanic delivered a lobbed through ball to Higuain, who showed brilliant technique as he volleyed the ball past the outstretched hands of Antonio Mirante, marking his 11th goal of the season.

Juventus had plenty of chances to extend the lead to two, but they were unable to do so until the 41st minute when Stefano Sturaro was tripped up by Marios Oikonomou just inside the 18-yard box.

Paolo Dybala, who had just come off of a missed spot-kick in a penalty shootout defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana, made no mistake this time, striking the ball confidently from 12 yards to make it 2-0.

They entered the break two goals ahead, a dominating performance from the hosts who were set to break the record.

In the 54th minute, the Bianconeri closed the game.

After an excellent display of passing between Sami Khedira and Stephan Lichtsteiner, the Swiss took his time and found Higuain wide open in the box. El Pipita calmly headed the ball home and proved his worth once again to the critics.

After that, it was smooth sailing for the hosts, who comfortably broke the record with a 3-0 win at home.

It was a dominating performance from the Bianconeri, one that exemplified the difference in ability between them and the rest of the league as they currently sit four points above second-placed Roma with a game in hand.

Giuseppe Marotta’s signings performed well, and Juventus fans rejoiced as they broke yet another Serie A record.

Higuain continues to prove that he was worth his €90 million price tag, dazzling and delighting fans with masterclass displays and a barrage of goals.

The Argentine, while perhaps not as in-form as he was at Napoli, is still the best striker in the league, and he proved that this week with a brilliant performance, one that earned him an 8.76 rating from WhoScored and also a place in Forza Italian Football’s Team of the Week.

The wins are not a surprise to anyone who has been following the Serie A in recent years, and it looks as it is nothing but a race for second at this point.

We’ll see if La Vecchia Signora can continue this impressive win streak when they face a tough opponent in Lazio in two weeks.

Results: Empoli 1-0 Palermo; Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria; Udinese 1-2 Inter; Sassuolo 0-0 Torino; Lazio 1-0 Crotone; Chievo 1-4 Atalanta; Genoa 0-1 Roma; Milan 1-0 Cagliari; Juventus 3-0 Bologna