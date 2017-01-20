Inter Interested in Roma defender

Inter have shown interest in Kostas Manolas as they look for a defensive reinforcement in the January transfer window.

Greek defender Manolas is currently waiting for a renewal with Roma, but if this transfer goes through then he could soon be playing for Stefano Pioli’s side.

According to reports from SDNA, Inter are looking to offer €42 million for the 25-year-old, who would arrive during the summer.

They would also offer him a much higher salary than he earns at Roma, one that would most likely make him the highest paid Greek player ever.