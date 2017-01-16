Juventus anger supporters with dramatic change of club crest
Juventus supporters worldwide have been left angered and confused by the club’s decision to move away from the current club crest.
The traditional design has been replaced by a minimalistic design, which is predominantly a J beneath the club’s name.
Fans have taken to social media to express their discontent with the move, with many frustrated that supporters didn’t get to have a say in the decision to change.
Doesn’t seem to be too much love for the new Juventus logo. Let’s poll this…
— ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) January 16, 2017