Juventus interested in Brazilian midfielder

Juventus could look back to Luiz Gustavo as a possible signing, after Mario Lemina’s injury and their efforts to sign Corentin Tolisso were a failure.

The links between the Bianconeri and Wolfsburg’s Gustavo were strong recently and a deal looked possible, but discussions appeared to dwindle until now.

Reports from Tuttosport claim that both parties are once again interested in negotiating a transfer and the Serie A champions have the player’s approval, but they need to convince the club to let him go.

He is one of the targets for Massimiliano Allegri as he looks to strengthen his midfield.