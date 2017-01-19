Liverpool to challenge Inter and Juventus for Sassuolo striker

Liverpool have now entered the race for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, challenging Inter and Juventus for his signature.

Berardi made a welcome return to the football pitch for the Neroverdi after time on the sidelines due to an injury, and is now in demand abroad as well as in Italy.

The Independent reports that Jurgen Klopp eyes the 22-year-old as a good addition to his squad, but Inter and Juventus are also keen on securing his services so the Reds will need to battle hard.

La Vecchia Signora previously submitted a €25 million but this has since been rescinded, however they are still eager to sign him and Juventus have the best relationship with the player out of the three.