Midfielder set to leave AC Milan

Jose Sosa’s time at AC Milan looks set to come to an end in January with three teams keen to tempt him from the San Siro.

The 31-year-old moved to the Rossoneri from Besiktas for a fee of €7.5 million in the summer, but has failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI under Vincenzo Montella.

According to Sky Sport, Sosa’s agent is set to meet the Milan hierarchy as he looks to take his client back to Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Two Chinese clubs – Hebei Fortune and Beijing Guoan – are also said to be interested in the Argentinian who may be tempted to move should a large contract be offered.

Any fee received would likely be used to bring Gerard Deulofeu to Milan from Everton.