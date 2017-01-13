Napoli showing they are in pole position for final Champions League spot

Under the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, Napoli fans were erupting into delirium once again as their team snatched a last gasp 2-1 win over Sampdoria in round 19. Referee Marco Di Bello was surely poised to blow for full time when debutant Lorenzo Tonelli fired home in style to ensure the three points stayed down south.

Whilst the impact of the new man’s strike was felt around the ground, it also served as a warning to the chasing pack; after another taste of the big time this year, Napoli are on the hunt for Champions League football next season.

The Partenopei are unbeaten in Serie A since October’s defeat to Juventus. It was a particularly tough month, in which all three of their defeats this season came, but since then Napoli have got back on to the right track.

Indeed, they are now flying back up the table and have swatted away almost all before them in considerable style. Whereas Roma and AC Milan have scored seven goals apiece in their last five outings, and Lazio five, Napoli have hit the back of the net an incredible 18 times. Remarkably, the victory over Sampdoria was the first time in over a month that Maurizio Sarri’s side failed to score at least three goals in a match.

The signs all point to a resurgent Azzurri ready to stake a claim for one of Serie A’s Champions League spots alongside Juventus. Last season’s runners-up have the fixture list on their side in their bid to pull away from the pack and get into prime position for the final stretch of the season.

Between now and the crunch visit to Roma in early March, Napoli’s only major tests are likely to come in the shape of Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and a home tie against Atalanta.

Meanwhile, a recent penchant for grabbing late goals suggests that the mental fortitude is there to mount a real push. Tonelli’s 95th-minute winner came after Sarri’s team rescued a draw in a thrilling contest at Fiorentina last time out. Finding themselves 3-2 down, the Partenopei refused to give up and were rewarded deep into stoppage time, with Manolo Gabbiadini firing in a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Perhaps the most significant factor is Napoli’s movement in the transfer market, however. With Roma labouring to find a replacement for African Cup of Nations-bound Mohamed Salah and Milan hamstrung by a reported lack of funds, Napoli have wasted little time in stealing a march on their rivals.

Leonardo Pavoletti has completed his move from Genoa and could be a catalyst for Napoli to push ahead. Although scoring goals has clearly not been a problem recently, the 28-year-old is more of a target man and offers something different to the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon. The former Sassuolo man certainly knows where the back of the net is and it could be this revitalisation that makes the difference over the course of a long season.

Meanwhile, the return of Arkadiusz Milik ahead of schedule from his lengthy knee injury will also feel like a new signing. The summer arrival from Ajax had looked bright before tearing his ACL, and if he can regain his form, the Pole could fire Napoli to glory.

However, the Partenopei cannot afford many more slip-ups and Sarri will need to take a hard look at his defence. For all their goalscoring exploits, Napoli have looked decidedly shaky at the back. Indeed, they have only kept three clean sheets since September and let in seven goals in their last three outings.

Ironically, Napoli’s hunt for Champions League football next term may be hindered by their participation in this season’s competition. With a whole host of teams battling for two spots behind Juventus, there can be no room for distraction.

A double date with holders Real Madrid looms for Napoli, with the second leg coming just days after the trip to Roma. Whether a two-legged tie against a team unbeaten in 39 games in all competitions will derail their campaign remains to be seen, but Napoli are showing they are genuine contenders once more.