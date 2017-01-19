Odds On Serie A Relegation

The fight for Italian football glory is beginning to heat up at both the top and the bottom of the country’s premier football league standings.

Italy’s top flight Serie A football league is just past the midway point of a 2016-17 campaign that will wrap up at the end of May. As the teams head into the second half of their 38-game schedules, defending champions Juventus continue to sit at the top, with powerhouses Roma and Napoli closely in tow.

It should be an exciting battle for league supremacy in what is widely regarding as one of the best first division football leagues around the world. However, an equally exciting battle to avoid regulation back to Serie B will also play out at the bottom of the table.

Each year, the three clubs who finish with the worst records in Serie A are relegated back to Serie B. This year, halfway through the season, three of the leagues six southern-most clubs are facing that fact, having combined for just five wins in 58 total games so far.

Sitting at the bottom of the standings, Pescara are clearly the odds on favourite for relegation back to Serie B.

In fact, the Massimo Oddo-managed club has put together just a single win in 19 games so far this season. If you’re looking for a bright spot with Pescara, you might find it in the fact the team has posted six draws this season, the most of any of the clubs at the bottom of the standings.

However, after a fourth place finish in Serie B last year saw them promoted to Serie A for the seventh time, it’s a good bet they’ll be going back down.

Crotone are in a dead heat for last place with Pescara, but thanks to the team’s two wins so far this season, it might be a better bet to survive relegation.

The club finished second in Serie B last season to move up to Serie A for the first time ever, but remains one of the best bets to move back down.

Palermo sit just one point above the cellar dwellers in Serie A. The club narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing 16th in Serie A, but sits on the cusp again heading into the latter half of this year’s campaign.

However, the Sicilian club’s long and storied history in Serie A, coupled with the steady management style of Italian football veteran Eugenio Corini, suggests Palermo could find their way out from the bottom of the standings before the season ends.

Empoli has just four wins this season, and with just six wins each, Sassuolo, Bologna, Genoa, and Sampdoria sit with them in the danger zone, just above the current favourites for relegation.

A club facing the real possibility of regulation could end up playing inspired football in the second half of the season just to avoid it. These Serie A underdogs haven’t been able to win much in the first half of the season, but could be on the brink of a huge upset that those in the know can take advantage of.

