Podcast: Australia Day celebrations with Nikola Kalinic

It’s a two-man show this week as Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast with Nicholas Carroll.

A slightly croaky Conor and an energetic Nic ran through the first two of the four Coppa Italia quarter-finals to have been played out.

The guys also discussed Napoli’s scintillating recent run, with the Partenopei winning every game since the turn of the year, and wonder whether they can ready themselves for a serious title challenge either this season or next.

Roma’s defensive improvements are also looked at, as well as AC Milan’s slump, Inter’s impressive run, and Atalanta’s continuing pursuit of a romantic European qualification.

Before wrapping up, both Conor and Nic give their honest opinion on Nikola Kalinic, who has recently been linked with a €40 million move away from Fiorentina to China. Nikola, you might not want to listen to this one.

