Podcast: Pepe Reina – Public Enemy Number One

Conor Clancy returned to host the first Forza Italian Football Podcast of the year with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby by his side.

In a first for the pod, we recorded while streaming live on our brand new YouTube channel, which we will be looking to do some more going forward to engage with our listeners.

This week, the guys talked about the usual suspects at the top, from Juventus and Inter to Napoli, Roma, and Atalanta, before looking a little further down and even into the goings on from Serie B over the Christmas period.

We talk recent transfers, and also speculate about who in Serie A needs new signings more than anybody else.

