Real Madrid and Manchester United eye AC Milan starlet

The future of young AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become a little more complicated with both Real Madrid and Manchester United joining Juventus in the hunt for the 17-year-old.

Despite a new contract on offer at the Rossoneri which is expected to be signed in February, Donnarumma’s long-term future may not be at the San Siro.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have earmarked Donnarumma as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon, while Manchester United see him as an adequate replacement should David De Gea leave the club.

Meanwhile at the Estadio Bernabeu, should Keylor Navas leave then again Zinedine Zidane has one eye on the Milan No.1.