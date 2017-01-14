Roberto Gagliardini Gambles with Inter – Transfer Evaluation

Touted as a future staple in the Italian national team, Roberto Gagliardini has secured a move from Atalanta to Inter.

Though the 18-month loan, with an obligation to buy, has some wondering just how the transfer will pan out for the 22-year-old and whether he can effectively continue his development with the Nerazzurri.

Nicholas Carroll evaluates the latest Serie A move.

Can’t view the video from your phone? Click here to go straight to the video.