Roma want permanent move for Arsenal man

Roma are looking to make the loan move of Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny permanent at the end of the current season.

The 26-year-old Pole has spent the last two campaigns at the Stadio Olimpico amassing 63 appearances in all competitions, and cementing his position as Giallorossi No.1.

Now, Corriere dello Sport have suggested that Roma are willing to wait until summer before thrashing out a deal with Arsenal.

It is expected the Gunners will look for a transfer fee in excess of €12 million for the goalkeeper.