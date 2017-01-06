Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 19

It’s the return of calcio after the Christmas break, and there is a strong line up of games to get 2017 off to a strong start.

A quick reminder of how the table looks reminds us that Palermo, Crotone and Pescara are in deep trouble with four points separating them from safety, while Juventus are unsurprisingly topping the table by the same margin.

However, the race for Europe is still interesting, with just eight points being the difference between second and seventh place, so there is still all to play for.

Here are five things to look out for in Serie A this weekend.

The unexpected European adventurers

We begin this week with a nod towards the Champions League spots. They finished in eighth spot last year and were not expected to be in contention for Europe’s top competition this year, but Lazio are only one point behind third place and have a very realistic chance at qualifying.

The Biancocelesti have a trend of being average one season and then high-flying the next, and the 2016/17 season is just proving this case.

A win this weekend could see them leapfrog Napoli into third, but a loss could see them drop to sixth, so they have to be careful.

Their opponents Crotone won’t be giving them an easy time, either, as they desperately need points to escape the relegation zone.

On paper this doesn’t look like an important clash, but it will have a big influence.