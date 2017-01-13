Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 20

Revenge of the Toro

Thursday night saw AC Milan play Torino in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 and it was the Rossoneri who prevailed, coming back from 1-0 down with two goals in quick succession midway through the second half.

As a result, they will travel to Juventus on January 25 in the quarter-final in what will also be a rematch of the Supercoppa Italiana a few weeks ago, which Milan also won. It is an important fixture for the Milanese side, so they could be forgiven for taking it easy this weekend.

Therefore, Torino could look to exploit possible weaknesses in Vincenzo Montella’s team when they host them on Monday night and look to claim revenge. To add an extra layer of intrigue, let’s not forget that the coach of the Granata, Sinisa Mihajlovic, was sacked by Milan only last April.

However, Milan won’t relax entirely, since a win for them could lift them up to third place in the table, should Napoli lose and Lazio fail to win.

If there is one game to look out for in Round 20 it is this on Monday evening.