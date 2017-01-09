Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 19

Juventus cruised past Bologna to maintain the leadership of Serie A and start the new year in the best possible way.

Roma snatched a win in Genoa thanks to an Armando Izzo own goal, with AC Milan, Napoli and Inter also grabbing a late win. Atalanta continued their 2016 form by winning in Verona against Chievo.

The game between Pescara and Fiorentina was cancelled due to bad weather, and at the bottom, Empoli managed to beat Palermo.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Wojciech Szczesny – Roma

A fantastic save in the first half and a brilliant one to deny Lucas Ocampos just before the final whistle. If the Giallorossi manage to come out one of the toughest games with three points it is thanks to their Polish goalkeeper.

Gabriel Paletta – AC Milan (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A harder game than it seemed, as the Italian centre-back was often left alone against the opposition strikers, with the Rossoneri all forward to try and win the game. He was precise when needed and scruffy but efficient when necessary. Solid performance.

Lorenzo Tonelli – Napoli

First game from the start for one of the main summer signings and he scored the decisive goal in the 95th minute. It doesn’t get much better than this, and even at the back, he did his job right.

Giuseppe Bellusci – Empoli

He was important to deny giving Palermo any chances and Bellusci played a huge part in their win. Empoli’s win is like pure oxygen, allowing them to breathe again at the bottom.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (2 apps)

La Dea demolished Chievo 4-1 and the man who scored the first two and helped in the other two is El Papu Gomez: a simply phenomenal game is just the latest in a great season for the Argentine.

Jakub Jankto – Udinese (2 apps)

The Czech Republic midfielder scored the opener against Inter and lead his companions in a wonderful first half, in which the home team dominated. He went close to a second and showed his maturity, even though Udinese ended up losing the game.

Assane Diousse – Empoli

The game against Palermo was some sort of final: to win it for Empoli was vital. Massimo Maccarone scored the decisive goal, but Diousse was wonderful in front of his defence, guaranteeing protection to the back four and quality on the ball.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (3 apps)

Not his best appearance, isolated on the left-hand side for large chunks of the game. But when it mattered the Croatian was there to fire home: two goals to give Inter three points. Crucial.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (3 apps)

A late winner in a very scruffy game. Lazio could have lost against Crotone, instead, it’s their best result after 19 games since the years of Vladimir Petkovic. Immobile was there to score the winner, as well as contributing with his usual pace.

Andrea Petagna – Atalanta

The former Milan striker has one problem: he doesn’t score. But, when in form, he opens up defences for his teammates. That’s the case against Chievo, where he fought for the whole game and provided two assists.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (7 apps)

It’s alway Pipita, in 2017 like in 2016. Another two goals to kill Bologna, the first of which a fantastic volley. Simply the best.