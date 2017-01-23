Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 21

At the top, Juventus restarted their march to hold onto their title with a home win over Lazio while Roma beat Cagliari to stay right behind the Bianconeri

Inter won their sixth game in a row and are now closer to a Champions League spot, whilst Fiorentina continued their good run of form with a big win away at Chievo.

At the bottom, Crotone snatched a point in Genoa, while Pescara lost again.

Our Team of the Week will deploy 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Pepe Reina – Napoli

A crucial win at the San Siro for the Partenopei, who beat AC Milan to keep chasing Roma and Juve. Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon scored the winning goals, but Reina reacted to recent criticism to deny the Rossoneri a draw.

Jeison Murillo – Inter

He’s back to being the Murillo we all admired in his first games as an Inter player, adding tactical focus to his formidable physical abilities. The Nerazzurri won in Palermo without conceding.

Federico Ceccherini – Crotone

The first goal and the header that led to the second. A point in Genoa for Crotone is golden and Ceccherini’s performance was vital.

Gonzalo Rodriguez – Fiorentina

A comfortable 3-0 win for Fiorentina against Chievo, but the Viola suffered more than the result would make you think. Gonzalo is having trouble with his contract renewal, but on the pitch he was elegant and precise, denying Chievo the chance to get back into the game.

Blerim Dzemaili – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Three goals in two games for the former Torino midfielder who demolished his old club with a wonderful brace and the usual substance in the middle.

Joao Mario – Inter (3 apps)

The Portuguese star was on the bench initially but came on to replace Ever Banega and Stefano Pioli’s winning substitution saw the Nerazzurri grab the three points in a tight game.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The young Chiesa is now a key figure in the Viola side of today: Class, substance and even his first Serie A goal. A star is born.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (4 apps)

His penalty was the difference between Atalanta and Sampdoria and the winning goal for Gian Piero Gasperini’s record-breaking Dea. The no.10 continues to deliver class and consistency.

Alessandro Matri – Sassuolo

Out of the spotlight for a while, the former Juventus striker went back straight into it with a brace to give Sassuolo three crucial points to calmly look down on the drop zone.

Jose Maria Callejon – Napoli (4 apps)

The master of the movement needed to avoid the opponent and find himself in the best position to strike on target, Callejon was ice cold in beating Gigio Donnarumma.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (3 apps)

The beauty of his goal against Lazio would probably be enough to put him in this team. A volley that was basically perfect. In addition to that, he added the usual work rate and quality that sparks up Juve’s attack.