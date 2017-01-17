Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 20

Juventus crashed against a fantastic Fiorentina to give hope to those behind them. Roma, Napoli, Inter and Lazio all one, balancing the top of Serie A.

AC Milan and Torino tied 2-2 in a wonderful display, whilst at the bottom, all three teams lost, with Empoli snatching a point that can be vital to avoid relegation.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Christian Puggioni – Sampdoria

The Blucerchiati were unable to beat minnows Empoli, but if they didn’t lose it is thanks to a goalkeeper that is finding more and more consistency in Serie A. Puggioni saved Levan Mchedlize’s penalty to give Sampdoria a point.

Carlos Sanchez – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)

La Roca – the rock – was deployed on the right in Fiorentina’s defensive trio against two of the best players in the world, and delivered one of his best performances. Not in his position, he played naturally as a defender, annihilating Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala and being perfect on the ball.

Lorenzo Tonelli – Napoli (2 apps)

Two games, two goals. Maybe Maurizio Sarri has found Higuain’s replacement after all. Jokes aside, the former Empoli man is one of the most solid defenders in the league, and if he keeps on scoring, Napoli will have another great player on the pitch.

Federico Fazio – Roma

One of the big surprises of the Giallorossi’s season, Fazio has become central to Roma’s defence. Against Udinese, he cancelled Duvan Zapata and showed elegance and composure when needed.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

To carry the name of a Serie A legend, to win the duel against the best left back in the league and to play a part in the winner. All of this against Juventus. And to do it naturally, as if the pressure wasn’t there. It was Chiesa’s perfect night.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (4 apps)

Once again decisive, the Ninja scored the winning goal against Udinese and demonstrated again his natural leadership. The Giallorossi need Nainggolan to be at his best to threaten Juve.

Blerim Dzemaili – Bologna

Crotone-Bologna was on paper the most boring game of the weekend, but it was nonetheless crucial for the relegation zone. Crotone were fighting to get themselves out and drag Bologna down, but Dzemaili’s lovely winner gave the visitors the three points.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (4 apps)

Only nine goals away from equalling Diego Maradona’s record as all-time Napoli top scorer, Hamsik continues to be the moral and technical leader of a team that plays wonderful football and is there fighting for the top places.

Marco Borriello – Cagliari (3 apps)

Whenever you think Borriello’s time as a great striker is over, there he is to show he still has it. A brace against Genoa in an extremely difficult game – first with a tap-in, then with a beautiful volley – to give Cagliari three fundamental points.

Nikola Kalinic – Fiorentina (2 apps)

He might be worth more than the €50 million coming from China after his performance against Juventus. Basically, perfection, as he scored the opener and gave Juve’s famous backline a nightmare of a night. Every ball he touched was a moment of brilliance.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (8 apps)

The equaliser with a real Icardi-esque move and then the grit to fight back and conquer the ball that led to the 2-1. This is a real captain and a fantastic striker.