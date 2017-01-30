Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 22

Roma and Napoli slipped up in their pursuit of Juventus as the Bianconeri put two past Sassuolo to go five points clear at the top of Serie A.

Inter won, as Lazio and AC Milan lost with Fiorentina and Atalanta drawing.

At the bottom, a Diego Falcinelli hat trick gave Crotone a vital win.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Do you agree with our selection? Have your say in the comments below or get in touch on Twitter!

Joe Hart – Torino

The England keeper got bombarded by the Atalanta strikers and it’s a miracle that Torino ended the game with a draw. A lot is thanks to Hart’s saves and his calming presence in the crucial moments.

Emiliano Moretti – Torino

The diving tackle to deny a clear chance to Jasmin Kurtic was phenomenal, decisive and sums up a game full of substance for the Torino backline.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter

The goal that unlocked the game against Pescara and continued the great form of the Nerazzurri. The usual travelling up and down the flank to complete his performance.

Edoardo Goldaniga – Palermo

Admittedly, he got sent off against Napoli. But if the Rosanero leave the Stadio San Paolo with a point it was also thanks to the defensive consistency of the backline, lead by Goldaniga.

Franck Kessie – Atalanta

Just back from the Africa Cup of Nations, Kessie started on the bench but was the motor of La Dea as usual. The Ivorian annihilated the Torino midfield and almost found the winner.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Numerous assists for his teammates, the usual speed on the side and consistency in defence too.

Adel Taarabt – Genoa

Brought on in the second half against Fiorentina, the former AC Milan player inspired two goals and helped the Grifone snatch a point in Florence in his first game back in Serie A.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

His second consecutive Serie A goal: the kid is growing up quickly and very well. Right now, he is clearly Fiorentina’s best player.

Diego Falcinelli – Crotone

His first Serie A hat-trick to tell everyone he is a real striker Crotone can count on. The three points in the relegation clash against Empoli are the consequence.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus

A goal and an assist: that’s all Juve need from him to beat Sassuolo. His game was also one of good connection with his teammates and regular battle with the defenders.

Giovanni Simeone – Genoa

Two decisive goals to embody Genoa’s incredible comeback at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. His ability is not a surprise anymore.