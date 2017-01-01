Serie A 2017: New Year’s Resolutions

With Juventus leading the Serie A standings as we head into 2017, very little has changed domestically on the peninsula, however, with the January bringing the tradition of individuals making promises to make significant changes to their lives we have a few suggestions.

At Forza Italian Football, we have reflected on the year that was 2016 with plenty of features. Now, however, we look ahead to what 2017 could bring and suggest some resolutions for some players, coaches and owners operating in Serie A.