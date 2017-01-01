Serie A 2017: New Year’s Resolutions
With Juventus leading the Serie A standings as we head into 2017, very little has changed domestically on the peninsula, however, with the January bringing the tradition of individuals making promises to make significant changes to their lives we have a few suggestions.
At Forza Italian Football, we have reflected on the year that was 2016 with plenty of features. Now, however, we look ahead to what 2017 could bring and suggest some resolutions for some players, coaches and owners operating in Serie A.
Manolo Gabbiadini – Find a new club
Making the €13 million pound move to Napoli two years ago was never going to be easy given first-choice Gonzalo Higuain is one of Europe’s leading marksmen, however, even after the Argentine moved on to Juventus the Italian international continues to struggle.
The unfortunate injury sustained by Arkadiusz Milik even handed the 25-year-old another chance to fulfil his promise in Naples without opposition, only for wide man Dries Mertens to excel as a false-nine in recent weeks.
Surely, Gabbiadini has already directed his agent to get him out of the San Paolo as soon as the transfer window opens in January.