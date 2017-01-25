Stefano Pioli proving vital to Inter’s resurgence

Since succeeding Frank de Boer at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in November, Stefano Pioli has made significant improvements at Inter.

Stefano Pioli appears to be morphing his Inter side into something special, something of the caliber that their signings deserve.

Pioli’s men have won nine out of eleven domestically since the hiring, the two blemishes being a 2-2 tie against AC Milan and a 3-0 loss to Napoli.

This revitalized Inter side has won eight in a row, an impressive feat for any side, especially one that was struggling so dearly early in the season.

Frank de Boer failed to get the most out of his squad, but Pioli seems to be on track for European qualification, and Inter seem to have finally hit their stride. De Boer failed to implement his 4-3-3 formation, often leaving young talents and signings such as Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gabriel Barbosa on the bench.

The struggles were furthered by their lack of defensive structure; they allowed the first goal in eight of their first eleven games. De Boer was unable to prove that he belonged in Serie A, landing Inter in 14th place with a record of five wins, two draws, and seven losses, an abysmal record for the talent that this Inter side has.

Suning was not content with this series of losses, and Pioli was appointed as coach on November 8th, and this decision has proved to be wise.

Pioli has taken command of this squad and led them out with force, changing from his usual 4-3-3 formation to more of a 4-2-3-1. This tactical shift has been wise for the Nerazzurri; they have scored four more goals in four fewer matches than under De Boer.

In nine matches, the Nerazzurri have conceded just nine goals in the Serie A, a small amount compared to the fourteen let in under the Dutchman.

Pioli has revitalized a struggling Inter side and has turned them into a team that’s challenging for a Champions League spot.

As well as changing the formation, Pioli has also switched Jeison Murillo and Miranda in defense, a change that may seem insignificant, but one that has reaped benefits for the side. He has also brought several new players into the side, such as Marcelo Brozovic, a player that was largely neglected for the first half of the season. The Croatian has scored four goals for Il Biscione and is becoming increasingly important as the season progresses.

He has also relied less on star striker and top scorer in the league, Mauro Icardi, diverting some of the goalscoring to new signing Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic. These tactical changes have worked wonders, and they are one of the reasons Inter is performing so well in the Serie A.

Inter’s players seem to have formed a cohesive side and also deserve credit for the upturn in fortune, finally fulfilling the potential of the talent pooled together due to a large financial contribution from the Suning group. Pioli has given many players the chance to prove themselves, and they have taken it.

Inter have played phenomenally under Pioli, and the tactician deserves a lot of the credit. He brought a struggling group of expensive players together, and he has delivered performances more of the level expected by the Inter support.

Under his leadership, they have climbed the ranks, and they are the most in-form side Serie A right now. He has earned twenty-eight of thirty-three possible points, guiding them to fifth in the league, a drastic and sudden change from De Boer.