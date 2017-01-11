The Higuain Hangover – Napoli 2016/17 midseason review

After losing Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus, Napoli have been a step below the form they displayed last season which saw them keep pace with the Champions for most of the Serie A season.

However with Arkadiusz Milik still to return from injury and the arrival of Leonardo Pavoletti, can Maurizio Sarri’s men retain their spot amongst Italy’s top three clubs?

Nicholas Carroll reviews their season so far and the FIF team gives their predictions for where the Partenopei will finish.

Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube video.