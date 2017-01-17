Twitter reacts to… Juventus’ new ‘condom’ logo
After unveiling their new logo on Monday evening, Juventus were inundated by fans on Twitter slamming the decision to change the crest in such a drastic manner.
The Bianconeri have modified their badge in the past, though the minimalist 2017 design has not gone down well on social media.
That #Juventus badge looks like a condom logo lol
— Finkle© (@KeefyF) January 16, 2017
the new logo tells me this is the juventus brand and we are customers, not fans.
— nico (@JuventusCrazy) January 16, 2017
EXCLUSIVE:
The artist who made the new Juventus logo… @juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/Nf3GVyYa0g
— #WatfordFC Status (@WatfordStatus) January 16, 2017
And the award for worst crest refresh of the millennium goes to…JUVENTUS, congratulations! pic.twitter.com/FonAZQmTZA
— Arsenal Report (@ArsenalReport) January 16, 2017
#AntonioConte now after looking the New #Juventus logo#Juve #2beJUVENTUS pic.twitter.com/ibSMjebuC3
— SharanTweets (@chelsboytweets) January 16, 2017
The best one #Juventus #Juve pic.twitter.com/LKdrbg4qDU
— Enjoy Inter News (@EnjoyInterNews) January 16, 2017
Me when I saw Juventus' new crest. pic.twitter.com/wDQZ22vYpp
— Red White & Football (@RedWhiteNdFooty) January 16, 2017
The new #juventus crest is incredibly shit
— mark raftery (@mark_raftery) January 16, 2017
Lololol @juventusfcen @juvefcdotcom @juventusfc #Juventus pic.twitter.com/WPXkt0CBex
— David Richard (@DavidRichardL) January 16, 2017
the new Juventus logo is trash. Juve should go back to this crest in my opinion pic.twitter.com/kiHRhqMFL9
— Kyle (@hoifodt) January 16, 2017
Juventus' new crest looks like it was designed by a year 7 who thinks they're beast at graphics
— georgiA (@GeeTHFC) January 16, 2017
That new Juventus crest looks like a vape shop logo. pic.twitter.com/mErOfJ8Wwc
— Amy (@Carterface_) January 16, 2017
Juventus's new badge is the worst thing I've ever seen in my life #JuventusLogo
— Ollie Furniss (@Ollie_Furniss10) January 17, 2017