Published On: Tue, Jan 17th, 2017

Twitter reacts to… Juventus’ new ‘condom’ logo

After unveiling their new logo on Monday evening, Juventus were inundated by fans on Twitter slamming the decision to change the crest in such a drastic manner.

The Bianconeri have modified their badge in the past, though the minimalist 2017 design has not gone down well on social media.

