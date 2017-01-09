Weekly Transfer Round-Up: Napoli get their man and Torino finalise double deal with Roma

The first week of the 2016-17 winter transfer window has seen a fair amount of activity from Serie A clubs, none more so than Genoa with two key figures leaving for league rivals. Torino have exploited their good relations with Roma to reinforce their attack, while Pescara busy themselves with low-cost solutions in an effort to stay up.

Napoli have made easily the biggest signing of the window so far – striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa. The 28-year-old comes in as cover for the injured Arkadiusz Milik for a reported €18m transfer fee.

Torino have made good on their relationship with Roma, signing Iago Falque permanently for €6m and bringing in Juan Iturbe on loan, with an option to make his switch permanent for €12.5m. Meanwhile, veteran defender Cesare Bovo has departed for Pescara.

Never content to rest on their laurels, Juventus have moved to secure midfielder Tomas Rincon from Genoa, reportedly paying the Grifone €8m for his signature. Alberto Cerri has returned from his loan spell with SPAL and joined Pescara until the end of the season.

Roma have been consolidating their resources, sending first Iago Falque and now Juan Iturbe to Torino but also signing left-back Emerson from Santos permanently, the fee thought to be approximately €2m.

Genoa have moved to replace Leonardo Pavoletti and Tomas Rincon with young, talented players. Chief among those is Leonardo Morosini, who joins for €3m following an impressive two years for Brescia, while Andrea Beghetto has also signed from SPAL for approximately €1.5m. The club has also seen the return of Chilean striker Maurizio Pinilla, albeit on loan, from Atalanta.

Sampdoria have sought to fill the void left by Lorenzo De Silvestri by signing Bartosz Bereszynski. The 24-year-old right-back, arriving from Legia Warsaw, cost the Bluecerchiati approximately €2m.

Inter have secured Stevan Jovetic on a permanent transfer from Manchester City, paying a reported €14.5m fee for the striker, while Felipe Melo has returned to South America with Palmeiras.

Defensive reinforcements have been the order of the day at Pescara, with Guglielmo Stendardo and Cesare Bovo arriving on free transfers from Atalanta and Torino respectively. The Delfini have also made an inspired loan deal materialise for Alberto Cerri, with fans hoping the young Juventus striker can realise his potential and save them from relegation.

Sassuolo have welcomed former Roma and Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani on loan from Pescara until the end of the season.

After making just two appearances for Udinese this campaign, Pablo Armero has ended his second spell with the Zebrette by joining Brazilian club Bahia. Venezuelan prospect Adaberto Penaranda has also left, moving to La Liga outfit Malaga on loan.