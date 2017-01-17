West Ham eye move for Inter misfit

Andrea Ranocchia’s Inter nightmare could soon be over as West Ham prepare to make an offer for the defender.

The 28-year-old former club captain spent the second half of last season on loan at Sampdoria but failed to make an impact upon his return to the Stadio Meazza in the summer, under either Frank De Boer or Stefano Pioli.

Now, according to Premium Sport, it appears the Hammers are willing to offer Ranocchia a spot in the Premier League and could make a bid in the next few days.

Ranocchia has made over 150 appearances for Inter since joining the club for €19 million from Genoa in 2011.