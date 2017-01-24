What can Gerard Deulofeu Deliver for AC Milan?

After an initial false start in AC Milan’s latest transfer announcement, Gerard Deulofeu has arrived on loan from Everton for the remainder of the 2016/17 season.

Though with Suso firmly entrenched on the Rossoneri’s right-wing, the question remains how Vincenzo Montella will look to utilise the 22-year-old.

Nicholas Carroll gives a brief transfer evaluation around the incoming Spaniard.

Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube page.