Which youngsters could join Locatelli in the AC Milan first team?

The meteoric rise of Manuel Locatelli has been well-documented this season, but are there any others who may be able to join the teenager in the AC Milan matchday setup?

Serie A has seen a high number of upcoming youngsters take centre stage this year, and Milan have their own academy graduates already in the first team.

As 2016 moved into 2017, we looked at the 10 most impressive young players in Serie A from the last year, and now we take a look at more coming through at the Rossoneri who could soon join Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli in the first team.