Which youngsters could join Locatelli in the AC Milan first team?
The meteoric rise of Manuel Locatelli has been well-documented this season, but are there any others who may be able to join the teenager in the AC Milan matchday setup?
Serie A has seen a high number of upcoming youngsters take centre stage this year, and Milan have their own academy graduates already in the first team.
As 2016 moved into 2017, we looked at the 10 most impressive young players in Serie A from the last year, and now we take a look at more coming through at the Rossoneri who could soon join Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli in the first team.
Niccolo Zanellato
With a distinct lack of character in the middle of the park for the Rossoneri, albeit lessened by the arrival of Locatelli on the scene, Montella is certainly open to all options.
Zanellato made an early impression during the club’s pre-season International Champions Cup tournament, as well as looking calm and composed in friendly appearances. Recent outings against Bordeaux and Bournemouth were particularly impressive, showing an ability to make space for himself, keep possession despite his slight frame and making bursting drives forward into an opponent’s half.
Interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, ought to put il Diavolo on high alert to what is certainly an exciting prospect.