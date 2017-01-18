Why the new Juventus logo has been internationally ridiculed
Juventus has unveiled their new logo which has been met with widespread criticism across the football community.
Despite the club’s intent on building a new era, many fans have seen the modern creation as an insult to the Bianconeri’s rich history.
Nicholas Carroll takes a look at the reasoning behind the re-brand and gives his opinion on whether this is a positive move for the club.
Can’t view the video? Click here to go straight to the Youtube page.