Tension builds at AC Milan

The relationship between AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi and coach Vincenzo Montella is becoming ever more strained of late.

On Monday night, the Rossoneri take on an ever improving Lazio side, looking for just their second win in their last six games, after ending a three-game losing run with a win over Bologna last time out.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Berlusconi is beginning to lose patience with the squad’s inconsistent results and performance, frequently calling Montella to advise him on tactical decisions.

“Suso is one of the things which Montella and I argue about,” Berlusconi joked last year, but with more than a hint of truth to it. “I think Milan should always play with two strikers and a playmaker behind them.”

With Berlusconi expressing his disappointment with selection on that occasion when the Rossoneri were near the top of the table, things have only worsened following the side’s slide down the Serie A standings.

Although Berlusconi hasn’t been present at Milanello recently, still in a delicate state after his operation and having had to cancel a trip on February 4 due to poor weather conditions, he has regularly phoned his coach to discuss tactics and training.

Montella has attempted to seek advice from colleagues and those who are familiar with Berlusconi’s presidency, with the former Fiorentina boss being told to bite his tongue and listen politely to what the 80-year-old has to say.

